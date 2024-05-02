Watch CBS News
Libertyville man charged with attempted murder in Chicago Near South Side stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with stabbing another man multiple times on the city's Near South Side back in January.

Stanislav Zhuravel, 32, of Libertyville, Illinois, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person over 60, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery to a transit employee or passenger.

Chicago police said that Zhuravel was identified as the person who, on Jan. 15, stabbed a 69-year-old man multiple times while on a bus in the 1700 block of South State Street.

He was placed into custody by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged accordingly, police said.

Zhuravel was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

