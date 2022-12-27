Lake County Coroner hoping tattoos help identify woman's remains found in Libertyville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in north suburban Libertyville are hoping a set of tattoos will help investigators identify human remains found in a wooded area last month.

Partial skeletal remains were found in a wooded area along the 1800 block of Hollister Drive on Nov. 19. Police said a search of the area, with the help of a Lake County Sheriff's canine unit, helped locate additional remains nearby. The remains all appear to belong to a single person, an unidentified female.

An autopsy conducted last month was inconclusive, and the Lake County Coroner's Office has yet to identify the remains, but further investigation has determined the remains belonged to a woman with dark brown and grey hair who had upper partial dentures.

The woman also had three tattoos, which officials hope someone will recognize to help them identify the woman.

The tattoos are of:

Two yellow/blue-green color fish in a yin and yang design with an unknown tattoo above, on the right shoulder/upper arm

A floral design with a ribbon containing letters (possibly C-A-T) on the left upper arm

An unidentifiable tattoo on the back of the neck/upper back

The Lake County Coroner's Office is hoping these two tattoos from human remains found in Libertyville, Illinois, in November 2022 will help identify the woman's body. Artwork by A. Murdoch

Anyone who recognizes the tattoos is asked to call Libertyville Police at 847-362-8310, or the Lake County Coroner's Office at 847-377-2200.