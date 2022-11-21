Watch CBS News
Human remains found in Libertyville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation human is underway after human remains were found in Libertyville on Saturday. 

According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive around 8:15 a.m. where partial skeletal remains were found. Police confirmed the remains were human. 

After a search with K-9 units, additional remains were found in a wooded area. 

The Lake County Coroner's office said it appears that all of the remains belong to one person, an unidentified female. An autopsy was conducted on Monday, but was inconclusive as authorities await results from toxicological tests.

Police said an investigation is underway and there is no threat to the community. 

