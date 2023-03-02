Watch CBS News
Lawyer helps migrant Manuel Zambrano who had therapy dog stolen

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A follow up to a story we told you about earlier this week, about a migrant from Venezuela and his now-missing therapy dog.

Manuel Zambrano arrived in Chicago months ago with his companion, Scott. Zambrano said Scott is now being held against his will by someone who claimed he wanted to help watch the dog when he moved in.

On Thursday, we learned an attorney who saw our story and is offering to help Zambrano get his dog back for free. We'll keep you updated on what happens.

