Woman suing Volkswagen for not tracking car with her 2-year-old inside in 2023 carjacking

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was beaten, carjacked, and run over by her own vehicle while her child was in the backseat in unincorporated Libertyville nearly two years ago. On Thursday, two men were charged in connection to the crime.

Now, the woman who feared she would never see her son again is speaking out amid a pending lawsuit against Volkswagen for refusing to track the car, even tho they could.

The family said they're suing the automaker because they told police the free GPS trial had expired and that $150 was needed to help locate the car.

"I didn't realize that finding out who they are would bring me such a sense of closure," said Taylor Shepard. "It's just a miracle."

It's been almost two years since she was attacked while pregnant and then ran over by her own car as it was stolen from her driveway. In the backseat, her then 2-year-old son, Isaiah.

For a while, it was uncertain whether the people involved would ever be held accountable.

"And it just gives you hope there's still good out there in the world," she said.

Those words came after the Lake County Sheriff's Office identified and charged two teenagers with vehicular hijacking on Thursday. Their identities were withheld as the two men, now 19, were juveniles at the time of the crime. The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said they are working to have the charges transferred and tried in adult court.

"No parent should ever have to go through what we have," Shepard said.

Her pelvis was broken in four places, and she now has two metal screws in the base of her spine.

"We are all in therapy," she said.

The teens dropped Isaiah off in a business parking lot 15 minutes away in Waukegan. A woman saw the toddler walking near a highway, saw him, and called the police before saving him. Shepard's car was found shortly afterward.

Both were found before Volkswagen registered the payment Shepard's family had to make in order for them to locate the vehicle.

"If there's a missing child and you can give their location to the police, how is this even a question? How is this even a discussion?" she said.

"It's just despicable," said attorney Colleen Mixan.

Mixan represents Shepard and is behind the lawsuit against Volkswagen, which is still pending in federal court.

"One of the things we are after is that there is a change in policy within Volkswagen so something like this never happens again," she said.

One month after this incident, Volkswagen started offering complimentary vehicle emergency services for five years. To date, they haven't reached out to this family personally.

CBS News Chicago contacted Volkswagen with questions about changes in their policy following the incident and the lawsuit. A spokesperson, in a statement, said, "We cannot comment on the litigation. However, we can confirm that we continue to offer complimentary Car-Net Safe and Secure connected vehicle emergency services."