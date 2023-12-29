Lawsuit filed against driver who crashed SUV into townhome in Suburban Chicago

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A lawsuit was filed on behalf of two family members after a car crashed into their townhome in Niles last week.

Video showed the damage after the driver, a 72-year-old woman, crashed a 2011 Mercedes SUV through the living room of the home after striking the garage of another on Dec. 21.

The driver and a 62-year-old who lived in the home were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, the Cavanagh Law Group filed a five-count complaint with the Circuit Court of Cook County on behalf of the residents. They say the driver was negligent and violated numerous traffic laws.

The complaint says they suffered injuries of a personal and pecuniary nature and are suffering severe emotional distress as a result of the car crashing into their home.