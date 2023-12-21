Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago car crashes into townhouse

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new video from Niles showing the damage after a 74-year-old woman struck the garage of a townhome, before accelerating and crashing through the living room of another.

The car wedged inside the house. 

Two people inside the home weren't seriously injured.

The driver and a 62-year-old who lived in the home were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

December 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

