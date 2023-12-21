Suburban Chicago car crashes into townhouse
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new video from Niles showing the damage after a 74-year-old woman struck the garage of a townhome, before accelerating and crashing through the living room of another.
The car wedged inside the house.
Two people inside the home weren't seriously injured.
The driver and a 62-year-old who lived in the home were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.