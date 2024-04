Lawsuit accuses Illinois suburban trustee of sexual assault, suburban mayor of retaliation Dolton Trustee and community activist Andrew Holmes has been accused in a civil lawsuit of sexual assault while attending a conference with village employees in Las Vegas last year. The lawsuit, brought by a former employee of Dolton and a Dolton police officer, alleges Holmes sexually assaulted a village employee and that Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to cover it up to protect herself.