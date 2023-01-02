Watch CBS News
Lawndale shooting leaves three teens wounded

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three young teenagers were wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting in the Lawndale community.

At 3:55 p.m.., two 13-year-olds of unspecified genders and a 14-year-old boy were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.

Both 13-year-olds were shot in the left hand and were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

The 14-year-old was shot in the left arm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to a relative of the 14-year-old boy. He said the boy was just walking with his friends when a white car came up and someone inside fired. He said the teens are not related, but are all "good kids" and the shooting appears to be random.

Nothing was stolen, the relative said.

Police continued looking for the shooter late Monday, The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

