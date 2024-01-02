Late CTA bus leads to Cook Co.'s first marriage of 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A late bus led to the first marriage of the year in Cook County.

The lucky couple says they're thankful to the CTA for playing a role in their love story.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos was on hand for the ceremony in the Loop.

Embarking on a new year and a journey of love, Angelica Rodriguez and Alvonzo Arroyo, both from Pilsen, nabbed Cook County's highly coveted first marriage license for 2024.

The lucky couple won the county's annual lottery drawing where they not only received a special ceremony at the Cook County Clerk's Office but also several gifts from several Chicago area businesses including dinner and a wedding dance lesson.

The couple who got engaged last August entered the lottery, not thinking much of it, and were baffled when they got the phone call. Rodriguez spent the last few days searching for a dress.

"You know, I never win anything," Rodriguez said with a laugh.

In what could be best described as a Chicago-style love story, Rodriguez and Arroyo met while waiting for a CTA bus headed to Navy Pier in 2018.

"I mean, we pretty much hit it off in conversation waiting for that bus. Because you know how buses drag. They say it's on time but it's never accurate," Arroyo said.

Both are now grateful for that late bus and the opportunity to have their nuptials, the first official marriage of 2024 in Cook County, documented for the world to see.

"This was totally unexpected, but it's been a great, amazing experience. Something that we're gonna tell our kids about in the future," Rodriguez said.

As far as honeymoon plans go, the newlyweds said right now it is not a priority. They want to focus on raising their young son and possibly revisit a getaway on their first anniversary