Catch glimpse of last Super Moon of the year this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -– Be sure to look up at the sky this week and enjoy the last supermoon of the year.

The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon moon.

It's the fourth supermoon in a row. That's when the moon is at its closest approach to earth.

The actual peak will be Thursday night - but the moon will look nearly full tonight, as well as Friday and Saturday.

The next supermoon won't happen until august of next year.