Last-minute shoppers turn out on Sunday before Christmas, Chanukah

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Chicago shoppers were wrapping up their last-minute shopping lists this last weekend before Christmas and Chanukah.

The National Retail Foundation projected roughly 157 million people across the country would shop last-minute and try to wrap up their shopping lists. For some in Chicago on Sunday, that meant dashing to the stores and shopping locally.

Timeless Toys, at 4749 N. Lincoln Ave. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, has been in business for 30 years. Scott Friedland is the owner.

"We focus on the educational toys for kids, so you won't find a whole lot of licensed products here," Friedland said.

Friedland was in the store Sunday with his son, Jackson, by his side to give great demonstrations on how the toys work. They had quite the crowd to see it all and spend their money.

This year could bring record holiday sales, with Americans expected to shell out more than $201 billion—10% more than last year. Consumers are spending an average of $925 on gifts.

"We're out in Lincoln Square. We've been to the bookstore. We've been to the apothecary. We've been to the clothing store. We're in the toy store," said shopper Marcia Mahoney. "We're making a circle and buying presents."

Shoppers came in waves inside the toy store Sunday, but Friedland said the store is seeing more online shoppers.

"In general, we see that election years are kind of down years in the toy industry. People are just a little more conservative with spending," Friedland said. "Plus, we're coming off of a big high from COVID—people coming out shopping in waves—so it's just a little bit of downturn, but it's really nothing that bad."

There is still have a little time for anyone hoping to send presents in time for Christmas. UPS next-day air will get it done for anyone who ships by Monday, Dec. 23.

For true procrastinators, FedEx same-day service is still available Christmas Eve, but at a hefty price.

Friedland said his doors will remain open up until the day before Christmas.

"We are here all the way until Christmas Eve," he said. "We're open 10 to 6 everyday, 10 to 4 on Christmas Eve. Our online store is still open."

The National Retail Federation said most consumers, about 71%, plan to shop the week after Christmas to take advantage of sales and to use their gift cards.