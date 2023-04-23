Chicago First Alert Weather: Last chilly day before slow warm-up

Chicago First Alert Weather: Last chilly day, Freeze Warning in effect until Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds and chilly temperatures continue for Sunday, but a subtle warm-up is expected into next week.

50s continue through Wednesday, then popping into the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Tuesday brings a chance of isolated showers.

Today:

Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or flurries. High 47.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. A Freeze Watch is in effect until Monday morning.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 55.

