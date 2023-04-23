Chicago First Alert Weather: Last chilly day before slow warm-up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds and chilly temperatures continue for Sunday, but a subtle warm-up is expected into next week.
50s continue through Wednesday, then popping into the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Tuesday brings a chance of isolated showers.
Today:
Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or flurries. High 47.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. A Freeze Watch is in effect until Monday morning.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 55.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.