Chicago First Alert Weather: Last chilly day before slow warm-up

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds and chilly temperatures continue for Sunday, but a subtle warm-up is expected into next week.

50s continue through Wednesday, then popping into the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Tuesday brings a chance of isolated showers.  

Today:

Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or flurries. High 47.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. A Freeze Watch is in effect until Monday morning.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 55.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 6:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

