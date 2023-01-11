LaSalle neighbors say particles were left all over everything after chemical plant fire

LASALLE, Ill. (CBS) -- After an extra-alarm fire sent a billow of smoke into the air like a volcano in LaSalle, neighbors expressed concern about the chemical particles that landed on their property afterward.

As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported, the Carus Chemical Company plant where the fire broke out produces the chemical potassium permanganate. Carus said it is used for taste and odor control in drinking water.

Some residents were advised to shelter in place during the fire, and people were also advised not to touch the potassium permanganate particles that rained down.

People described the particles as black, purple, green, or brown – and they were everywhere.

"If you start looking at the concrete right now, you can see these little dots everywhere," said Jamie Hicks, "and some of it's different colors because this has been wet now."

Hicks has lived in his home for 20 years. But this was the first time he saw dark pellets over everything he owns.

"It sounded like hail was hitting; falling, but it wasn't hail – it was just this green, purple stuff," he said.

Hicks said the particles came from the chemical plant fire and the plumes of smoke – which he said went straight over his house.

"When it blew, it went, 'Foof!,'" he said.

Carus vice president of operations Allen Gibbs explained potassium permanganate is typically a fine powder, but will turn into purple liquid if it is exposed to water. It may look slightly pink or green when it is comes into contact with water.

Potassium permanganate may cause staining of the skin, but Carus said the staining does not pose a health threat. The stain can be removed with household distilled vinegar and 3 percent household hydrogen peroxide in a one-part-to-one-part mix. It will not take a large amount to get rid of the stain, Gibbs said.

But Sonya Lunder, senior toxics policy advisor with the Sierra Club, said potassium permanganate can be caustic, and cause damage to the skin, and is not something you'd want to inhale.

She said, while the water-vinegar-peroxide mixture local officials said can be used to detoxify the oxidant that has been released in the area, "That's not very realistic advice for someone."

Lunder said, not everyone will have all of those products at their house, "and the idea of people cleaning up and doing that job of cleanup after an industrial fire doesn't sit well with me as someone with a public health background."

But with particles all over everything, some people nevertheless took it upon themselves to clean up. Juan Torres spent hours Wednesday trying to clean off his cars.

"The wind was blowing this way, and that's what I got. I got some chemicals. There's nothing I can do. Nothing I can do about it – I mean, just clean it," he said.

Torres did run to the store to get the components for the water-peroxide-vinegar mix to deactivate the potassium permanganate particles.

But Hicks says there was simply too much for him to tackle on his own.

"It's everywhere. I can't. It's everywhere. It's on my concrete, my house, my porch," Hicks said. "It's horrible."

Again, Carus representatives said the substance has minimal risk to humans and animals.

We did talk to neighbors who said they contacted their insurance companies for help.