Extra-alarm fire burning at chemical plant in LaSalle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire at a chemical plant in southwest suburban LaSalle.

The fire is burning at Carus LLC in LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

Company officials said the fire started around 9 a.m., and the plant has been evacuated. All employees have been accounted for, and no injuries have been reported.

Heavy smoke and flames are visible at the plant.

Veronica Borzumato, who lives a few blocks away from the plant, said she was walking past her bedroom window around 9 a.m. when she heard what sounded like "a dozen dump trucks rolling through," and looked outside to see "this giant plume of yellowish, greenish, bluish-pink smoke."

"It was like nothing I've ever seen before," Borzumato said. "As soon as I saw it, I woke my roommate up. I was like, 'You need to get up right now, because Carus is on fire,' and we were even scared to open our windows. We have not opened our windows yet. I'm still inside."

According to the company's website, they produce potassium permanganate, an oxidant used to treat drinking water, wastewater, and industrial chemicals. They also produce phosphates, polymers, and other chemicals.

LaSalle Police said the city is not being evacuated, but people in the 3rd and 4th wards of LaSalle are being told to stay inside. Police also said an oxidizer has been released in the area as part of firefighting efforts, and people should not touch the green substance. It can be deactivated with a mixture of equal parts of water, peroxide, and vinegar.

This is a developing story..

🚨🚨🚨 ATTENTION LASALLE RESIDENTS OF THE 3rd and 4th WARDS 🚨🚨🚨 Due to recent events, an oxidizer (which appears green in... Posted by City of La Salle Police Department on Wednesday, January 11, 2023