Large police response seen at Chicago's Trump Tower after gun is found in room

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large police response was called Tuesday night at Trump International Hotel & Tower on the Chicago River, after a gun was found in a room.

Police said at 6:49 p.m., they were called to Trump Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., for the gun found inside a room. Upon arrival, police took a person into custody without incident, police News Affairs said.

Police did not provide further information about the gun, whether it was with its owner, or whether that person had a Firearm Owners Identification card or Concealed Carry license.

CBS News Chicago staff heard police sirens speeding past the station's studios at 22 W. Washington St. on the way to Trump Tower. Seven squad cars sped up Dearborn Street in a row.

Roads were closed nearby, with lots of police on the scene. Numerous Chicago Police squad cars were seen, along with at least one armored vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available.