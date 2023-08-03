Armed robbery at Lansing gas station results in fatal shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 53-year-old man was killed after an armed robbery at a gas station in south suburban Lansing resulted in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the QuikTrip in the 17000 block of Torrence Avenue around 4:40 a.m. for a report of a person who had been shot during an armed robbery outside of the establishment.

The victim, Cameron Webster Sr., of Lansing, was pronounced dead at the scene. Webster's family told CBS 2's Sara Machi that he was on his way to work Thursday morning when the incident took place. His stepmother said Webster worked as a security guard in Chicago.

He was the father of three children.

The Lansing Police Department and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.