Five strikeouts for Lance Lynn as White Sox beat Brewers in Cactus League play

/ CBS Chicago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Lance Lynn was on the mound as the White Sox took on the Milwaukee Brewers in Spring Training play Tuesday.

He had five strikeouts over four scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, the Sox treated Brewers pitcher and former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes with great disrespect.

Andrew Vaughn had an RBI single off Burnes to make it 1-0 Sox. The Sox led 2-0 after one inning, and cruised to a 5-2 win.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 8:07 PM

