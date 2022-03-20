Lake Villa youth baseball team shave their heads for St. Baldrick's Day, raising thousands for cancer research

Youth baseball team raises thousands of dollars for cancer research, going bald for St. Baldrick's D

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For more than 20 years, people have been braving the shave on St. Baldrick's Day to raise money for children's cancer research. But a youth baseball team is making a grand slam effort.

The entire Lake Villa baseball team are stepping up to the plate -- raising money and shaving their heads to help children with cancer.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek met with the team Thursday and asked who was affected by cancer in some way with five of the players raising their hands.

"My nana, she was very sick with cancer," said Jake.

"I know definitely two, but I think three people in my family died of cancer," said Matthew.

Other players were inspired by the mission of St. Baldrick's Day.

"Kids who have cancer, they don't have a choice," said Brooks.

"I want to have a feeling for how they will feel sometimes," said Logan.

The idea originally came from 10-year-old Chase who's participated for the last three years. But once the idea spread among his teammates -- the ripple effect began.

"Selflessness was the very first word I thought of. To be 10-years-old, to be in fourth grade, to be able to shave his head it's a really big deal," said head coach John Russo.

The Eagles, now calling themselves the Bald Eagles, raised $13,000 -- making it the largest donation for the Fox Lake Volunteer firefighter's campaign.

In the end, $32,000 was raised for cancer research.