Lake Villa youth baseball team inspired to shave bald for St. Baldrick's Day, raise funds for cancer research

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) -- For more than 20 years, people have been braving the shave - raising money and shaving their head to support children's cancer research.

It's known, of course, as St. Baldrick's Day.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek headed to Lake Villa Thursday to meet a whole youth baseball team preparing to go bald - after one player's courageous first step.

The 10-year-olds on the Lake Villa baseball team have yet to catch fire on the baseball field. They actually lost every last game of their first season together.

But they're quickly realizing their impact isn't limited to the baseball diamond.

They all started riding the momentum to get their heads shaved for St. Baldrick's Day when a boy named Chase first had the idea.

"I'm doing St. Baldrick's because there's a lot of kids that can't do baseball and all the things that I do," Chase said.

Chase has been raising money and shaving his head to help children with cancer for three years. When he brought the idea to his teammates, they realized they shared something beyond a love for baseball.

When Kostek asked who among the boys has been affected by cancer in some way, five raised their hands. Some were directly affected.

"My nana, she was very sick with cancer," said Jake.

"I know definitely two, but I think three people in my family died of cancer," said Matthew.

Others were inspired by the St. Baldrick's mission.

"Kids who have cancer, they don't have a choice," said Brooks.

"I want to have a feeling for how they will feel sometimes," said Logan.

The first player, Chase, started fundraising about three weeks ago. Since then, it's really taken off - they've raised nearly $10,000.

The boys on the Lake Villa baseball team are now the largest contributor to the Fox Lake Fire Department's St Baldrick's Day Event.

Some would say the hard part is over – but some would say the hard part comes next. Each of the fourth graders will be asked to shave their head.

When Kostek asked the team whether they were afraid to have their heads shaved, most said no. When she asked if they were excited to do it, they all said yes in unison – and resoundingly.

"Selflessness was the very first word I thought of," said head coach John Russo. "For a kid to be 10 years old, to be in fourth grade, to be able to shave his head - it's a really big deal."

Leave it to the kids to remind us what is and what is not a big deal.

"It's easier," said Chase. "I don't have to do my hair in the morning."