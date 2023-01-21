Two hurt in Lake View East Apartment Fire
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are in the hospital after a fire broke out inside an apartment in Lake View East Saturday morning.
The fire started around 3:40 a.m., in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street.
Chicago police and fire responded to the 2 story building where the fire started on the first floor, according to fire officials.
A 56-year-old man was taken by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. A 79-year-old woman was also taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.
The fire was struck out around 4 a.m.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
