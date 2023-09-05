Watch CBS News
3 people pulled from Lake Michigan in 24 hours; 1 dead, 2 in critical condition

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died and a woman is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan overnight just hours apart. A third person, a 14-year-old boy was pulled from the lake Monday afternoon. 

Just after 10:20 p.m., the Marine unit responded to a man who witnesses said dove into the water. The 27-year-old was recovered from the water in critical condition and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. 

Around 2:15 a.m., police said a witness told officers the woman did not surface after diving into the water near Montrose Harbor. The Marine unit pulled the 46-year-old woman from the water. 

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. 

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Monday, this comes as there is growing concern for safety – because beaches will no longer have lifeguards on duty as the summer season officially ends.  

Monday afternoon, there was a desperate event to save a 14-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan in East Chicago, Indiana. He is fighting for his life after the East Chicago Fire Department told us the teen was out swimming with friends.

The incident happened when lifeguards were still on duty. But they are done for the season after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

