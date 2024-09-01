Watch CBS News
Lake County sheriff's K9 Danno assists in arrest of domestic battery suspect hiding under bed

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A Lake County Sheriff's K9 assisted in the arrest of a domestic violence suspect in Beach Park Saturday night.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home around 6:45 p.m. in the 38700 block of North Sheridan Road for a domestic battery in progress. 

The 911 caller reported that her boyfriend hit and choked her, and she was able to exit the home. Deputies established a perimeter around the home. 

Shortly after establishing the perimeter, the suspect, Ruben Ruiz, 26, attempted to escape out of a window but retreated when he saw deputies, the sheriff's office said. 

Sheriff's deputies, along with K9 Danno, entered the home to arrest Ruiz. He hid under a bed and refused to follow the instructions.  

Ruiz was warned that if he did not surrender, K9 Danno would be released. Ruiz continued refusing to surrender, and K9 Danno was released and bit Ruiz's arm before he surrendered. 

After being evaluated by paramedics for the dog bit, Ruiz was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with two counts of domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer.

Ruiz appeared in court Sunday morning.

No further information was available. 

