Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation seeks Chicago youth ambassadors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lady Gaga's charity is looking for youth ambassadors in Chicago.

The Born This Way Foundation has done work in Chicago in the past – including a partnership with the Chicago Public Schools for suicide prevention. The partnership developed "Please Stay," an interactive mental health resource campaign.

Last year, CPS also participated in the Born This Way Foundation's #BeKind21 campaign to encourage 21 days of kindness and push for more inclusive school environments.

The nonprofit now wants people ages 15 to 24 to apply to its advisory board.

Ambassadors plan and execute campaigns to erase the stigma around mental health and validate the emotions of young people.

Applications will be accepted through Sunday. You can apply online at this link.