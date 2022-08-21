Lady Gaga highlights mental health during recent performance at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mother Monster roared into the Windy City dazzling a crowd of thousands.

Last Monday night, Lady Gaga performed in Chicago -- bringing her smash-hit music and a powerful message about mental health.

The singer and actor performed "Hold My Hand" recently at Wrigley Field. While wowing the crowd with her new songs, non-stop energy, and mega-hits, she shared many moments where she empowered people, especially young people, when it comes to their mental health.

That's the goal of the Born This Way Foundation. The singer started the foundation a decade ago with her mother.

Born This Way Foundation Executive Director Maya Smith says Lady Gaga started the organization for very personal reasons.

"Sometimes when you're young and you're different you're treated as a liability, instead of an asset and for that she endured a lot of meanness and cruelty," Smith said. "She was clear from a very early age, that if she was to survive her life, she would dedicate her time her treasure, and talent to making sure other young people not only survived but that they were able to thrive."

So far this year, Lady Gaga's organization has donated more than $1 million in grants to 22 organizations nationwide, among them, two in Chicago.

As young people prepare to head back to school, the foundation is also doing their Please Stay Campaign. It involves images with inspiring messages, in place, at L stops and bus stops across the city, to remind people that during challenging times, there is hope and support for them.

Chicago-based Conagra Brands has supported the Born This Way Foundation in a number of ways, among them, by donating to support the organization's efforts over the past two years.