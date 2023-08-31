Hitting the road this Labor Day weekend? What experts advise to avoid pain at the pump

Labor Day Weekend: Experts give advice on how to avoid pain at the pump

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Labor Day weekend is expected to be busier than last year with millions of Americans traveling.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported what people can expect as some hit the roads.

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer. This year, most people heading out of town plan to drive - bringing us to gas prices.

Experts say those looking to drive this weekend should shop around first.

Costco, Sam's Club, and other wholesale stores offer discounted gas. In addition, apps like GasBuddy, AAA mobile, and Google Maps list prices at stations in your area.

But despite the pain some are feeling at the pump – prices are practically a repeat from 2022, according to AAA.

They say gas prices saw a small drop last week – but they're creeping up again in some places, with the national average about eight cents a gallon more than a month ago.

"I do think that the trend will remain downward for the potentially the next few weeks, especially as we get into mid and late September," said Patrick Dehaan with GasBuddy. "That's when a combination of the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline and falling gasoline demand should pave the way for lower prices, and if things go well, if there are no surprises or curve balls, the national average could fall 35 to 50 cents a gallon by the end of the year."

Gas prices are much more expensive here in Chicago.

Regular gas at the Shell gas station in Bucktown is $4.89, but that's if you're planning to wash your car. It's $5.19 without.