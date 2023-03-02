Kids Matter hosting 'Kindness Counts Challenge' through end of March

Kids Matter wants you to share your random act of kindness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some say kindness is contagious and a group of local youth-led organizations is setting out to prove it.

The non-profit, Kids Matter - which serves kids and families in DuPage and Will counties - is leading a "Kindness Counts Challenge" lasting through the end of the month.

CEO and Executive Director Nina Menis spoke with CBS 2 about the challenge and the reason behind the launch.

"Kids Matter works with 36 youth organizations in a group called the Collaborative Youth Team. And each year we pick a project to do and this year We decided to work on the Kindness Counts Challenge."

The goal of the challenge is to collect 500 stories of random acts of kindness or pictures of what kindness means to those who participate. They've surpassed their goal and currently have over 650 pictures and stories.

"We have individuals, young people from kindergarteners through senior citizens who have submitted their stories. We're so grateful," Menis said.

She says the project helps build a sense of community by spreading acts of kindness.

"We're hoping people will take time to think about kindness and write a story, or make a picture – help us celebrate kindness in the community, and also help to inspire kindness."

More information on the challenge and how to get involved can be found at kidsmatter2us.org/kindnesscounts.