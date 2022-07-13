Kina Collins calls out lawmakers for not banning assault weapons

Former Congressional candidate Kina Collins calls for action at anti-gun violence rally

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicagoan who ran in the Democratic primary for the 7th Congressional District also spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday held by those affected by mass shootings in Highland Park and Uvalde, Texas.

Before she was a political candidate, Kina Collins was an advocate of gun violence prevention.

"This is not about Democrat or Republican or red or blue because bullets don't have names on them and they don't have party affiliations," Collins said.

Collins also called out the U.S. government for allowing reproductive health care to be banned, before banning assault-style rifles.

Collins narrowly lost to incumbent U.S. Rep. Danny Davis in the June 28 primary election.