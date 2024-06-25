Cook County S.A. Kim Foxx says man accused of assaulting her drove past her home after incident

CHICAGO (CBS) – A south suburban man accused of trying to assault Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx last week was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet on Monday.

The tighter restriction came after Foxx said she caught him on surveillance video driving past her home just hours after his first court hearing on Sunday.

William Swetz, 34, of Flossmoor, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery in a public place, both felonies. The charges were in connection with an incident on Friday near Foxx's home in Flossmoor.

Prosecutors said Foxx was walking on the parkway when Swetz yelled profanities at her and told her to get out of the street. Court records said Foxx made a "hand gesture" back at him.

After an argument, prosecutors said Swetz reversed his truck, heading toward Foxx. She was forced to step off the road onto the grass to avoid being hit by the car, according to court documents.

That's when police said Swetz threw a pop in her face and drove off. He was arrested later that day.

Swetz was in court on Sunday for the felony charges. He was released from custody, but was not allowed to have any contact with Foxx.

He was called back to court Tuesday morning and a judge was shown the surveillance video which he said showed Swetz's GMC truck driving on Foxx's street on Sunday.

Foxx has been represented by her own office up to this point in the case. The Illinois Attorney General's Office will assist in hearings moving forward.

Swetz maintained he had no idea who Foxx was when he crossed paths with her on Friday. His attorney said he is at risk of losing his job because of the arrest.

Swetz is expected to be back in court in July for another hearing.