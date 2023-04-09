Kidz Korna in Auburn Gresham hosting giveaway Easter Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side youth organization is looking to spread joy this Easter.
Kidz Korna in Auburn Gresham is giving away more than 1,000 teddy bears, candies, and inspirational Christian-based books.
The group wants to spread love throughout the neighborhood and look ahead to promoting a safe and happy summer.
The giveaway will happen on 87th and Lafayette Avenue just west of the Red Line stop at 3 p.m.
