Kidz Korna in Auburn Gresham hosting giveaway Easter Sunday

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side youth organization is looking to spread joy this Easter.

Kidz Korna in Auburn Gresham is giving away more than 1,000 teddy bears, candies, and inspirational Christian-based books.

The group wants to spread love throughout the neighborhood and look ahead to promoting a safe and happy summer.

The giveaway will happen on 87th and Lafayette Avenue just west of the Red Line stop at 3 p.m. 

