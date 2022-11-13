ISP: Kidnapping suspect in custody after pursuit on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A kidnapping suspect is arrested following a pursuit on the city's Near North Side Sunday morning.

Around 2:38 a.m., ISP District Chicago responded to a report from Chicago police of a pursuit with a silver Ford Festiva wanted in a kidnapping case. They assisted with the chase until they lost sight of the car, ISP said.

ISP troopers located and attempted to stop the vehicle before it fled – causing a pursuit.

The vehicle came to a stop, in the 1100 block of Clark Street, and a foot chase ensued.

The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was also located on the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.