Alicia Keys bringing tour to United Center this month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Alicia Keys fans rejoice. She's coming to Chicago later this month.

The singer-songwriter set out this week on her "Keys to the Summer Tour."

The 22-concert trek kicked off in fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She will perform at the United Center on July 18.

Tickets start at $50.