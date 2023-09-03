Search on for shooter in DeWitt County, residents urged to shelter in place

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Due to a search for an active shooter, authorities are urging people to avoid Kenney, Illinois, and the surrounding area. Kenney is located about 2.5 hours south of Chicago in DeWitt County.

According to a post from the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office, officers are actively investigating and "active shooter incident" that happened just south of Kenney on Kenney Road around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

The lone male suspect is at large, believed to be in the area, and is considered armed and extremely dangerous, officials said.

DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker is asking everyone within a two mile radius of Kenney to shelter in place or evacuate the area if able to safely do so. Residents are urged to lock doors and resport any suspicious activity immediately to 911.

This is a developing story.