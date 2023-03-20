As Kennedy Expressway construction begins, drivers urged to seek other options

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you think traffic on the Kennedy Expressway is bad now, get ready for the next three years.

A major three-year, $150 million construction project starts Monday night, which will close two lanes of the busy expressway at a time for repairs.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza had more on when commuters can expect the worst impacts.

The orange construction cones were expected to come out late Monday into Tuesday morning to start blocking off two lanes of a portion of the Kennedy Expressway. Crews will keep adding cones until about 7.5 miles are shut down.

The first lanes to undergo renovations will be the left-most two inbound lanes starting where the Edens and the Kennedy merge all the way down to Ohio Street.

The goal is to redo the top 2 inches of concrete to fix and fill all potholes and to work on two lanes at a time.

IDOT will begin with the first two local lanes of inbound traffic. The agency will turn the express lanes into inbound-only lanes to help make up for the two lanes under construction.

"That's gonna be kind of irritating," said Damarrea Fox, who drives on the Kennedy.

Rojerick Jenkins, another commuter, added, "It seems like it's going to get worse. It has been getting worse. I don't know if it's an influx of people?"

The express lanes will remain inbound for the entire time crews are working in the inbound direction.

After the left-most local lanes are fixed, crews will work out the lanes to the right. That's expected to be done by the end of 2023.

Next, IDOT will close the express lanes to fix those. That'll take another year and repeat the process for the outbound lanes during year three.

IDOT is already encouraging anyone who commutes on the Kennedy to start thinking about other options.

"If possible, try to adjust the times you come in," said Maria Castaneda, an IDOT spokesperson. "Perhaps maybe come in a couple hours earlier than you normally would, a couple of hours after the time you normally would, or if you have the ability to be able to do remote. That's definitely a good alternative. In addition, using public transportation, if it's available to you, is also a good alternative."

The CTA Blue Line runs along the Kennedy. CBS 2 repeatedly asked the CTA if they have a plan to help. The agency said its encouraging potential riders to travel outside of peak hours and reminds them that the Blue Line isn't the only alternative option.

The CTA said it will eventually release a plan on additional service changes are in the coming weeks that will provide increased capacity to the Blue Line.

Pace is also welcoming new riders via bus.

IDOT expressed confidence it can stick to the three-year plan.

"A lot of times, projects when you're involving some of the unknown, it does tend to sometimes add more time, but this one, they have more of an idea of exactly what they can expect," Castaneda said.

She added, it's been almost 30 years since the Kennedy had a major rehabilitation, "So it's going to need to be repaired."