Kennedy express lanes exit at Diversey Avenue to close for eight weeks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is a heads-up for commuters who take the Kennedy Expressway to and from work.

Starting on Monday, the express lanes exit at Diversey Avenue on the Kennedy will be closed. That means drivers on the express lanes will not be able to get off until Ohio Street miles away.

The closure for construction work could last about eight weeks.

Drivers should expect lane shifts and overnight lane closures – along with various ramp closures.

Later in the summer, painting and installation of new LED lights will begin in inbound Hubbard's Cave – between Ohio and Lake streets.

A major three-year, $150 million construction project is under way on the Kennedy. It will close two lanes of the busy expressway at a time for repairs.