Watch CBS News
Local News

Kendall Co. prosecutor resigns amid sex scandal

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Kendall Co. prosecutor resigns amid sex scandal
Kendall Co. prosecutor resigns amid sex scandal 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Kendall County prosecutor has resigned amid a sex scandal involving a criminal defendant.

A woman is suing former assistant state's attorney Mark Shlifka accusing him of coercing her into a year-long sexual relationship. The woman faced criminal DUI charges in one case and was a witness in another criminal case.

Despite this, the suit claims Shlifka carried on a "brazenly open" sexual relationship with the woman,  taking her on vacations and bringing her to speaking engagements with colleagues.

State's attorney Eric Weis is also named in the suit for failing to intervene.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 6:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.