Kendall Co. prosecutor resigns amid sex scandal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Kendall County prosecutor has resigned amid a sex scandal involving a criminal defendant.

A woman is suing former assistant state's attorney Mark Shlifka accusing him of coercing her into a year-long sexual relationship. The woman faced criminal DUI charges in one case and was a witness in another criminal case.

Despite this, the suit claims Shlifka carried on a "brazenly open" sexual relationship with the woman, taking her on vacations and bringing her to speaking engagements with colleagues.

State's attorney Eric Weis is also named in the suit for failing to intervene.