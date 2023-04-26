Watch CBS News

Kendall Co. prosecutor resigns amid sex scandal

A woman is suing former assistant state's attorney Mark Shlifka accusing him of coercing her into a year-long sexual relationship. The woman faced criminal DUI charges in one case and was a witness in another criminal case.
