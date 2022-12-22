How to keep your pets safe ahead of dangerous weather

CHICAGO (CBS) – We've looked at how people are gearing up for the upcoming winter storm – including stacking up on groceries and putting gas up their vehicles. But what about your pets?

Dog owners, especially, will have to prepare to take their extended family members for walks. The Humane Society is offering some tips to keep your dog safe this weekend.

Shelter your pets

Keeping pets sheltered is the first tip. Some owners would like their dogs in the yard to do their business, but it's advised not to leave them outside for long periods of time as temps start to drop.

If they have to be outside for a long period of time, make sure they have plenty of food and water.

Bundle up your pets

Cover up as much of your pet as possible as dangerous temperatures can put your pets at risk for hypothermia and frostbite.

Another thing to look out for is rock salt and other chemicals used to melt snow. It will cause irritation to your pet's paws.

Help protect outdoor pets

If there are any strays in your neighborhood, such as cats, you can help them by creating shelters to help keep them safe. You can provide them with food and water.

According to the Humane Society, some smaller animals may seek warmth under your car's hood because of the warm engine. It is suggested to bang on the hood of your vehicle to scare them away before starting it.

Report neglect

If you see a pet left out in the cold for a long period of time, let the owner know that you're worried about the safety of the pet. If that person responds negatively and continues to neglect the pet, you can contact your local animal control agency or call 9-1-1.