Residents along Kankakee River southwest of Chicago nervous of flooding due to melting ice A flash flood warning has been issued in parts of Will and Grundy counties, because an ice jam on the Kankakee River is expected to break up soon, and could cause flooding downstream. The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m. Saturday, because the breakup of an ice jam on the Kankakee River near Wilmington appears imminent.