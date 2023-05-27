Coroner identifies man shot, killed by police in Kane County after chase

Carjacking, police chase ends in gunfire and deaths of suspect, Kane County K9

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man who was shot and killed by police in Kane County earlier this week has been identified.

James Moriarty, 38, of Aurora, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kane County Coroner's Office.

Moriarty's death came after a carjacking that led to a police chase and crash which shut down the intersection at Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road on Wednesday.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the stolen car got out of the car with a handgun. A K9 named Hudson was released and bit the suspect. Officers exchanged shots in the middle of the intersection and he was killed.

The dog was also killed.

No bystanders were injured.