Watch CBS News
Local News

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by police in Kane County after chase

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Carjacking, police chase ends in gunfire and deaths of suspect, Kane County K9
Carjacking, police chase ends in gunfire and deaths of suspect, Kane County K9 02:56

The above video is from a previous report.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man who was shot and killed by police in Kane County earlier this week has been identified.

James Moriarty, 38, of Aurora, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kane County Coroner's Office.

Moriarty's death came after a carjacking that led to a police chase and crash which shut down the intersection at Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road on Wednesday. 

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the stolen car got out of the car with a handgun. A K9 named Hudson was released and bit the suspect. Officers exchanged shots in the middle of the intersection and he was killed.

The dog was also killed.

No bystanders were injured.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 9:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.