Chicago Sky draft pick Kamilla Cardoso preps for training camp, excited to play with Angel Reese

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's been a nonstop month for the Chicago Sky's No. 3 overall draft pick Kamilla Cardoso.

She's fresh off winning a national championship with South Carolina, being drafted and is getting ready to start training camp with the Sky on Sunday.

Cardoso said she's excited to get to Chicago and play for new head coach Teresa Weatherspoon in a frontcourt with No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese of LSU.

"I think we're gonna do great things together on both ends of the floor, just like rebounding," Cardoso said. "She's a great rebounder. I'm a great rebounder. We're both great finishers around the rim and we both can pass the ball. So I think it's just gonna be amazing and it's going to be really exciting to watch us play together."

Cardoso added that with the number of fans the women's game at the college level gained in recent years, she hopes to bring them to the WNBA to "come to the games, just bring more eyes to the game."

It'll be a quick three-week turnaround for Carodoso from the national title game to training camp. The 6-foot-7 center from Brazil was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament.