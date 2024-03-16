Justin Fields trade has Bears fans disappointed, but trying to remain optimistic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fans were mad, sad, and depressed Saturday upon learning that the Bears have traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the fans still held onto faith that the trade will be a move in the right direction.

On Saturday night, Fields' face still flashed across the side of Soldier Field in a player montage – just one hour after the trade was announced.

After three seasons with the Bears, Fields is going to the Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round 2025 draft pick.

Back in 2021, the Bears traded up from No. 20 to No. 11 to select Fields from Ohio State University.

It was a sudden and quick change for fans visiting from Ohio – like Kevin Ashmore and his son.

"I just told [my son] this morning that this is where Justin Fields plays, and then later today, we just found out he just got traded," Ashmore said outside Soldier Field. "Just broke the news to him."

Ashmore's son added that he felt "depressed, because, well, Justin Fields and C.G. Stroud are probably my favorite two quarterbacks. I'm mad."

Other fans took it in stride, like 8-year-old Cassius Waife.

"I'll get used to it," said Cassius.

Cassius was outside Soldier Field with his older sister, Nia Dawkins, who is optimistic about the team's options.

"I would say it's a little sad, but hopefully the next one is better," Dawkins said.

With Fields leaving, the Bears have cleared the way for USC quarterback Caleb Williams, whom they will almost surely draft at No. 1 overall this spring.

But while Cassius is a Justin Fields fan, he also has another player – who may have died long before he was born, but who is still perhaps the most iconic Bear of all. It's likely obvious who that is.

"Walter Payton," Cassius said.

Payton's jersey hangs along other Bears legends in the sports memorabilia at Pizano's near Wintrust Arena. At the restaurant, at 2106 S. Indiana Ave., staff say they see the Bears fans turn out no matter the changes.

"No, not really - so if they're losing, winning, we still get a good crowd here, you know?" said Pizano's South Loop general manager Eddie Mendoza. "We still have great fans that come and support us, support the team."

To show how much interest there is in the trade, the search "Justin Fields" is number one on Google for the day - with more than 500,000 searches since the announcement Saturday afternoon.

That is five times as many as the second highest search, "UNC basketball."