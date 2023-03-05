Jurassic Quest at Navy Pier ends Sunday

Last chance to visit Jurassic Quest at Navy Pier Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Navy Pier wants to take you back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Jurassic Quest is back and families are invited to check out the herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs.

Children will also have the opportunity to explore inside a giant fossil dig.

If you're planning to attend, today is the last day of the event.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with tickets starting at $22.