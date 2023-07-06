Thunderstorms, strong winds knock out power to more than 21,000 in Chicago area, NW Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of people in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana are without power as thunderstorms continue to move across the area.

While the threat of severe weather appeared to be over for most of the area by around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday evening's storms prompted several severe thunderstorm warnings, bringing heavy downpours and wind gusts of up to 70 mph in some locations.

The storms have and knocked out power to thousands of ComEd and NIPSCO customers.

According to ComEd, as of 8:30 p.m., a total of 10,715 customers were without power in northern Illinois.

According to NIPSCO, a total of 11,967 customers were without power.

Rain was expected to continue falling until late Wednesday night before clearing for Thursday and Friday. A chance for showers returns on Saturday, with a slight chance for rain on Sunday.