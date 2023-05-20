Watch CBS News
Judge grants injunction ahead of Aurora's Pride Parade next month

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora will host a Pride Parade this year.

The group organizing the parade filed a lawsuit to ensure the city wouldn't revoke their permit.

Last year, their permit was revoked, then reinstated, after Aurora authorities said they didn't have enough police for security.

Now a federal judge is issuing an injunction to make sure that doesn't happen again.

The parade is set for June 11.

The City of Aurora in a statement:

"Well before today's order, the city has been actively working to plan a safe and successful event. As a result, the parade is adequately staffed, with police."

First published on May 20, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

