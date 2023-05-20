Judge grants injunction ahead of Aurora's Pride Parade next month
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora will host a Pride Parade this year.
The group organizing the parade filed a lawsuit to ensure the city wouldn't revoke their permit.
Last year, their permit was revoked, then reinstated, after Aurora authorities said they didn't have enough police for security.
Now a federal judge is issuing an injunction to make sure that doesn't happen again.
The parade is set for June 11.
The City of Aurora in a statement:
"Well before today's order, the city has been actively working to plan a safe and successful event. As a result, the parade is adequately staffed, with police."
