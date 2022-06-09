Group Aurora Pride in court to keep city's Pride Parade on schedule for this weekend

Aurora Pride in court to keep city's Pride Parade on schedule for this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a hearing Thursday morning, the group Aurora Pride is appealing the city's decision to cancel an LGBTQ Pride Parade originally set for this weekend.

The city of Aurora said it revoked the event permit out of safety concerns. City officials said they don't have enough officers to provide security.

Organizers were told they had until noon Wednesday to recruit the 20 officers needed from other jurisdictions, but they came up short. The announcement comes just days after promoters announced they would not allow uniformed officers to march in the parade.

Aurora Pride also issued this statement on the city's decision:

"We're not giving up. our position has been misrepresented... and we're making every effort to keep the parade as scheduled."