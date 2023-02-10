Chicago police announce arrest in deadly shooting outside Benito Juarez High School

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police on Friday announced an arrest in connection with the shooting last December near Benito Juarez High School in which two teenagers were killed and two others were wounded.

On Friday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm on school grounds, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal trespassing.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said the suspect is facing the murder charges as an adult. He'll face the weapons charges in juvenile court.

Brown declined to answer questions about the suspect's background until after he appears in bond court on Saturday.

The shooting took place during the afternoon of Dec. 16, 2022 outside of the school at 2150 S. Laflin Street at Cermak Road when students were being dismissed.

Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14, were both killed while two other teens, a boy and a girl, both 15, were wounded.

Days after a deadly shooting near Benito Juarez High School on Dec. 16, 2022, students huddled around a makeshift memorial for Brandon Perez and Nathan Billegas, the two teens killed in that shooting. Provided to CBS

Billegas' family said he was a student at Chicago Bulls Prep Academy and was at Juarez to pick up his sister who attended the school.

Less than a day after the shooting, Chicago police released images of the suspected shooter at the school.

Brown said police were able to surveil the suspect this week in the lead up to his arrest by members of the Area 3 Homicide Investigation Team in the 1800 block of West 17th Street. Police said the suspect was in possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle.

"Bringing this closure is very important toward restoring the calm and safety that all of our school communities need and deserve," said Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez.