Josephine's Southern Cooking on Chicago's South Side reopens 3 months after crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A legendary restaurant in the South Side's Chatham neighborhood has reopened, after a car crashed into it and forced it to shut down for nearly three months.

The turkeys were frying Tuesday just in time for Thanksgiving at Josephine's Southern Cooking, at 436 E. 79th St. A new side venture JoJo's Turkey Leg Joint, is also now in operation.

On the morning of Friday, Aug. 23, a Chevy Cruze slammed into the restaurant's dining area. According to Chicago Police, a 58-year-old woman lost control and jumped the curb after trying to avoid an accident with a Chicago library box truck.

The founder of Josephine's, Mother Josephine Wade, has fed everyone at her restaurant—from the South Side to the West Side, from celebrities and dignitaries to diners from the neighborhood.

The restaurant has been in its location for 43 years, and offered thousands of free meals during the pandemic.