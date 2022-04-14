14-year-old Joliet native Jojo Awinongya already one of the best boxers in the U.S.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only 14 years old, and already one of the best boxers in the country, Joliet native Joseph "Jojo" Awinongya Jr. is a three-time Junior Olympics champion, who wasn't trying to wait all his life to make his dreams come true.

Boxing was not his first love.

"I remember how my dad would teach all the new people you go to the mirror, and you just punch straight punches for the first day or two, and I didn't really like doing that at all," he said.

But when Jojo got into the ring, he found it was a place he not only liked to be, but shined.

"At 8 years old, I had my first fight; and then from there, at 9, I won my first nationals; and now I'm a nine-time national champion," he said.

Boxing is in Awinongya's blood. His dad, who now serves as his coach, was recruited by Don King in 1999 and boxed professionally for 11 years.

"He knows of how hard the goal is to reach, and this is something that we both want to accomplish," Jojo said.

Now 14, Jojo trains six days a week for up to three hours a day and already has his GED – laser-focused on two big goals.

"Right now, I'm in college at JJC [Joliet Junior College], and after that, I'm going to go into a university. But, by 18, I want to have my degree in nursing; and really to have that, so after boxing, I always have something," he said. "When I reach 18, I want to be able to as soon, as possible, get a world championship; and to really be one of the top, top boxers that everyone knows."

Jojo got a taste of stardom on a recent trip to Ghana, where both his parents were born and raised. The experience shifted his perspective.

"Going to Ghana, I've seen that a lot of people in the U.S. here take things for granted. So that puts a little bit more pressure to push really hard to get to the point where I want to be," he said.

And where Jojo wants to be is in the ring.

"I have that confidence that I'm going to do well, and then I just put that into the fight, and after see the outcome of winning," he said.

Winning seems to be just about the only outcome when he's in the ring.