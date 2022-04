14-year-old Joliet native Jojo Awinongya already one of the best boxers in the U.S. Only 14 years old, and already one of the best boxers in the country, Joliet native Joseph "Jojo" Awinongya Jr. is a three-time Junior Olympics champion, who wasn't trying to wait all his life to make his dreams come true. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.